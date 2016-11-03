BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Central China Real Estate Ltd :
* In month of october 2016, group achieved property contracted sales of RMB1.510 billion Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2fGPZZ4) Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing