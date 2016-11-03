UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Nov 3 New Century Group Hong Kong Ltd -
* Expected to record a profit attributable to owners of company for six months ended 30 september 2016
* Turnaround from loss to profit attributable to net realized and unrealized fair value gains of equity investments Source text (bit.ly/2f3qzkN) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.