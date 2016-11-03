Nov 3 Gruppo Editoriale L'Espresso SpA :

* Signs an agreement to rent newspaper "La Nuova Sardegna" to BV Information

* The deal is part of the deconsolidation plan aimed at guaranteeing compliance with the circulation thresholds laid down in current regulations in view of the future merger with la Stampa and Il Secolo XIX Source text: bit.ly/2e4Ekmb Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)