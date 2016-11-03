BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Azimut Holding SpA :
* Australian unit AZ Next Generation Advisory acquires (AZ NGA) On-Track Financial Solutions (On-Track)
* The agreement includes a share swap of 49 percent of On-Track's equity for AZ NGA shares and a progressive buy back of these shares over the next ten years
* The remaining 51 percent stake will be paid to the founding partner in cash over a period of two years
* Total value of transaction considering both cash and share swap entails purchase price of around 4.1 million euros ($4.55 million)
* Closing of transaction is expected to occur in November ($1 = 0.9010 euros)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing