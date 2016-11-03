US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
Nov 3 Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd
* Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd says 4 of co's brands approved by CSD for suppply on pan-india basis Source text - (bit.ly/2fej0KP) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)