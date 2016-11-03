Nov 3 Genting Singapore Plc

* Qtrly revenue S$581.5 million versus S$636.1 million

* Qtrly net profit S$136.6 million versus S$66.9 million

* With on-going uncertainty in gaming industry in Asia, remain cautious of VIP Business

* Will continue to see improved margins in VIP Business segment over next few quarters