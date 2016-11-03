Nov 3 Yanlord Land Group Ltd :

* Yanlord land group ltd- achieved a 100% sellout on first day of its latest apartment launch in yanlord yangtze riverbay town (phase 4) in nanjing

* Yanlord land - yanlord achieves 100% sellout on latest launch of yanlord yangtze riverbay town in nanjing, garners over rmb2.132 billion pre-sales

* Sales at average price of approximately rmb45,000 per square metre

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: