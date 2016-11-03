BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Yanlord Land Group Ltd :
* Yanlord land group ltd- achieved a 100% sellout on first day of its latest apartment launch in yanlord yangtze riverbay town (phase 4) in nanjing
* Yanlord land - yanlord achieves 100% sellout on latest launch of yanlord yangtze riverbay town in nanjing, garners over rmb2.132 billion pre-sales
* Sales at average price of approximately rmb45,000 per square metre
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing