BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 3 Esoft Systems A/S :
* Sees to report profit for FY 2016, still expects revenue in 2016 to exceed 2015 level
* 9-Month revenue up 10 percent YoY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.