Nov 3 Cosmo Films Ltd

* Cosmo Films Ltd - sept quarter net profit 271.2 million rupees versus profit 222.8 million rupees year ago

* Cosmo Films Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 3.94 billion rupees versus 4.14 billion rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2fhwWlt) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)