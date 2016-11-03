BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 KLCC Property Holdings Bhd :
* Qtrly revenue of 329.5 million rgt versus 337.2 million rgt; net profit attributable of 178.2 million rgt versus 149.8 million rgt
* Expect that the performance of office segment will remain stable until the end of the year
* Hotel segment will continue to experience difficult trading conditions for the rest of the year
* The retail segment performance is expected to remain stable
* Declares dividend of 2.94 sen per stapled security
