Nov 3 Real Holding i Sverige AB (publ) :

* New lease agreement is signed and includes total of 6,950 square meters in property Norrlungånger 2:144 in Örnsköldsvik

Lease agreement runs to 2023-12-31 and proceeds for lease agreement total about 4.5 million Swedish crowns ($505,232) per year