BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Real Holding i Sverige AB (publ) :
* New lease agreement is signed and includes total of 6,950 square meters in property Norrlungånger 2:144 in Örnsköldsvik
* Lease agreement runs to 2023-12-31 and proceeds for lease agreement total about 4.5 million Swedish crowns ($505,232) per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9068 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing