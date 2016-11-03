BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Greentown China Holdings Ltd
* from january to october 2016, greentown group recorded contracted sales of approximately rmb78.4 billion
* oct "monthly sales reached approximately rmb9.8 billion, with an approximate average selling price of rmb21,287 per sqm" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing