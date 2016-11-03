Nov 3 Treehouse Foods Inc
* Treehouse foods announces plans to close delta, b.c.
Facility and downsize battle creek, mich. Facility
* Treehouse foods- total costs to close delta facility and
downsize battle creek are expected to be approximately $14.7
million, or $0.16 per fully share
* Treehouse foods inc - delta facility employs approximately
90 employees
* Treehouse foods inc - partial closure will affect
approximately 100 of current 160 employees over a 15 month
period beginning in january 2017
* Expects approximately $4.0 million and $3.1 million of
charges to be incurred in q4 of this year and q1 of 2017
* Treehouse foods-components of charges include non-cash
asset write-offs of about $7.9 million, employee-related costs
of about $4.6 million, other closure costs
