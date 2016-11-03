BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Foxtons Group Plc :
* Gerard Nieslony given notice of resignation as a director of co and as its chief financial officer with effect from Nov. 7 2016
* Gerard will remain with Foxtons in a new role as finance director
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing