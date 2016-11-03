BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Alexandria National Company For Financial Investment
* Nine-month net loss EGP 402,445 versus net loss EGP 976,593 year ago Source: (bit.ly/2er07Dn) Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing