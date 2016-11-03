BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Hong Kong Finance Group Ltd :
* Deal for principal amount of hk$20.0 million to borrower for a term of twelve months.
* Loan agreement was entered into between hk finance, a subsidiary of company as lender, and customer b as borrower
Source text: (bit.ly/2e4RrEc)
Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing