BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 South Africa's Competition Commission:
* Recommended approval, without conditions, in large merger whereby RBA intends to acquire Tata Steel KZN business
* Has recommended approval, without conditions, of merger whereby Reshub and HPF to acquire three transferred hotels
* Recommended to tribunal an approval, without conditions, in large merger whereby Fortress intends to buy Lodestone
* Approved, without conditions, intermediate merger whereby Unitrans Automotive intends to acquire Messina Toyota
* Recommended to tribunal an approval, without conditions, in large merger whereby Wendel intends to acquire Tsebo
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing