Nov 3 Entra ASA :

* Sells Lervigsveien 32/Tinngata 8 in Stavanger

* Closing is expected to take place on Nov. 30 2016.

* Transaction value is close to current book values

* Buyer is a company controlled by Camar Eiendom and Runestad Investering

