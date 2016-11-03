BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Entra ASA :
* Sells Lervigsveien 32/Tinngata 8 in Stavanger
* Closing is expected to take place on Nov. 30 2016.
* Transaction value is close to current book values
* Buyer is a company controlled by Camar Eiendom and Runestad Investering Source text for Eikon:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing