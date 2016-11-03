US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Nov 3 Berger Paints India Ltd
* Berger Paints India Ltd - consol sept quarter net profit 1.39 billion rupees
* Berger Paints India Ltd - consol sept quarter total income from operations 12.71 billion rupees
* Berger Paints India Ltd - consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 893.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 11.80 billion rupees
* Berger Paints India Ltd consensus forecast for sept-quarter consol net profit was 1.20 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2f3GJKV) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)