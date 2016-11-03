Nov 3 SHS Viveon AG :

* Board resolves cost optimization program for 2017

* Achieved a growth in sales of 4 percent to 19.154 million euros ($21.24 million) in the first three quarters

* 9-month EBITDA improved by 488,000 euros to 333,000 euros