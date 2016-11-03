BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Sparebank 1 SR Bank ASA :
* Says Pillar 2 requirement fulfilled
* Pillar 2 requirement for Sparebank 1 SR-Bank stands at 2 pct of risk-weighted balance
* Requirement for pure core capital for Sparebank 1 SR-Bank after this announcement will be 13.5 pct at end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing