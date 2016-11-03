US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Nov 3 Chemfab Alkalis Ltd :
* Sept quarter net profit 54.4 million rupees versus 21.1 million rupees year ago
* Sept quarter net sales 314 million rupees versus 250.8 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2er0yNJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)