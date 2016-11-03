Nov 3 Singapore Telecommunications Limited :

* Amended assessments amount to a$326 million, comprising primary tax of A$268 mln and interest of A$58 mln

* Does not agree with ATO's amended assessments

* Singapore telecommunications' Australian unit, Singapore Telecom Australia Investments Pty Limited has received amended tax assessments from Australian Tax Office

* Singtel Australia Investment , would be entitled to a corresponding refund of withholding tax, estimated at A$89 mln

* It is anticipated that STAI will pay a minimum amount of 50% of assessed primary tax by 28 december 2016