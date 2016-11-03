US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Nov 3 Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd :
* Sept-quarter net loss 335.9 million rupees versus loss of 608.7 million rupees year ago
* Sept-quarter total income from operations 6.38 billion rupees versus 6.55 billion rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2fkDSwj) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)