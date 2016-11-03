US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
Nov 3 (Reuters): - Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd :
* Clarifies on news item "Dahej TDI plant shut down post gas leak"
* Says on Nov 2, there was a mechanical failure of heat exchanger at TDI-II plant of GNFC at Dahej
* Few contract workers and regular co workers got affected due to gas leak
* Says four contract workers from outside Gujarat died during treatment
* 6 additional affected workers are being administered best possible medical care
* Condition of 6 additional affected workers as per available medical report is not critical
* Says TDI plant of Dahej has been completely shut down
* Representative of dish contituted to examine reason of accident
* Third party safety audit by an internationally renowned company has been ordered
* Says there is no danger to human population in nearby villages
* Plant will be re-started only after safety audit has been completed and corrective actions taken
* Says "situation is completely under control" Source text: bit.ly/2fkGXN3 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
