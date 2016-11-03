Nov 3 Bharti Airtel Ltd

* Provides over 17,000 PoIs to Jio

* Capacity is sufficient to serve over 75 million customers, based on forecast provided by Jio to Airtel

* Says "this will help identify any network related issues"

* Step will also ensure that Quality of Service (QoS) is maintained and customers are not inconvenienced

* "Now request Jio to ensure that additional PoIs, that we have made available at a staggering pace, be operationalised with same alacrity"

* Request TRAI to examine asymmetry of calls terminating on Airtel network from Jio due to free services being offered by Jio Source text: [Airtel provides over 17,000 PoIs to Jio Capacity sufficient to serve over 75 million customers Capacity provided based on Jio's requirements and forecast given to Airtel. This will also ensure that the quality of service (QoS) is maintained and the customers are not inconvenienced. Airtel is committed to complying with all TRAI regulations and Interconnect Agreements in letter and spirit and will continue to be so in future as well. At the same time we request TRAI to examine the incredible asymmetry of calls terminating on the Airtel network from Jio due to free services being offered by Jio. This continued asymmetry will degrade the customer experience for Airtel customers over time and melt down networks]

