US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Nov 3 EIH Ltd :
* Sept quarter net profit 37.9 million rupees
* Sept quarter net sales 2.73 billion rupees
* Net profit in sept quarter last year was 92.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 2.99 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2fkIHFZ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)