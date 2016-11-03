Nov 3 Parsvnath Developers Ltd

* Parsvnath Developers - acquired 160,101 class A shares, 561,951 class B shares and 7.6 million debentures of Parsvnath Landmark Developers Private Limited

* Parsvnath Developers - acquired shares, debentures of Parsvnath Landmark Developers for development of residential project at Delhi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: