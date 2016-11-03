BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Intercontinental Exchange Inc -
* Oct total futures & options contract volume 5.5 million versus 4.7 million
* Oct U.S. equity options contracts 2.5 million versus 3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing