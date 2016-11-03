BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Man Sang International Ltd -
* Company entered into a subscription agreement as issuer with subscriber
* Company will issue and subscriber will subscribe for secured bonds due 2018
* Subscriber will subscribe for secured bonds due 2018 in registered form in denomination of HK$10 million each
* Deal at an aggregate principal amount of HK$400 million
* Proceeds from issue of bonds shall be used by company for purpose of acquisition of properties in china Source text (bit.ly/2flhTp9) Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing