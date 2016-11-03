Nov 3 Man Sang International Ltd -

* Company entered into a subscription agreement as issuer with subscriber

* Company will issue and subscriber will subscribe for secured bonds due 2018

* Subscriber will subscribe for secured bonds due 2018 in registered form in denomination of HK$10 million each

* Deal at an aggregate principal amount of HK$400 million

* Proceeds from issue of bonds shall be used by company for purpose of acquisition of properties in china