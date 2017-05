Nov 3 Arco Vara AS :

* In Q3 2016, group's revenue was 1.3 million euros ($1.44 million), which is 39% less compared to Q3 2015

* Q3 EBIT loss 0.2 million euros versus EBIT profit 0.3 million euros year ago

Q3 net loss 0.4 million euros versus profit 0.2 million euros year ago