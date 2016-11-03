BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Balder :
* Q3 profit from property management 600 million Swedish crowns ($67.09 million) versus 535 million crowns year ago
* Q3 rental income 1.38 billion crowns versus 661 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9430 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing