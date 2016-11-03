BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 (Reuters) -
* Xiaozhu.com says has secured us$65 million series c+ and series d funding, bringing in a total of us$150 million
* Xiaozhu.com - bertelsmann asia investments and joy capital have led funding round Source text for Eikon:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing