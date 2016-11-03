Nov 3 Centrum Finansowe Banku BPS SA :

* Reports 9-month prelim. revenue at 6.7 million zlotys ($1.7 million) and net profit at 4.1 million zlotys

* Says increase in Q3 prelim. net profit mainly due to sale of financial assets under its 2016-2017 restructuring plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9053 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)