BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Trematon Capital Investments Ltd :
* Trading statement for the year ended Aug.31 2016
* HEPS for FY ended Aug.31 to be between 1.5-1.8 cents, 87-84 pct lower than HEPS of 11.2 cents a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing