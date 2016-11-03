BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 South China Financial Holdings Ltd :
* Purchaser (a wholly-owned subsidiary of company) and vendors entered into agreement
* Deal for consideration of HK$20 mln
* Pursuant to deal purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire entire issued share capital of target companies
* Purchaser is Perfect Mind Ventures Limited; target company 2 is Golden Ways; target company 1 is Media Bonus
* Ng, chairman of board is vendor 1 and vendor 2. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing