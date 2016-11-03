BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Turkiye Kalkinma Bankasi :
* Q3 net profit of 12.5 million lira ($4.02 million) versus 11.8 million lira year ago
* Q3 interest income of 53.1 million lira versus 47.7 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.1067 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing