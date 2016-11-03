Nov 3 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc

* Preferred apartment communities, inc. Increases quarterly common stock dividend

* Preferred apartment communities -board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.22 per share for q4 of 2016

* Preferred apartment communities inc says new dividend is an increase of $0.0175 per share or approximately 8.6% over prior quarterly dividend