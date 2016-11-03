BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
Nov 3 Saf REIT :
* Q3 unconsolidated net loss of 823,925 lira ($264,995.82) versus profit of 233.9 million lira year ago
* Q3 unconsolidated revenue of 45.4 million lira versus 47.2 million lira year ago
($1 = 3.1092 liras)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing