Nov 3 Ascension Properties Ltd :

* Says achieved distributable earnings of 238.6 mln rand for year ended Aug.31 2016 (two months-ended Aug.31 2015: 39.8 mln rand)

* Says at Aug.31 2016 portfolio consisted of 28 properties valued at 4.2 bln rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)