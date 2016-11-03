BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
Nov 3 Ascension Properties Ltd :
* Says achieved distributable earnings of 238.6 mln rand for year ended Aug.31 2016 (two months-ended Aug.31 2015: 39.8 mln rand)
* Says at Aug.31 2016 portfolio consisted of 28 properties valued at 4.2 bln rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing