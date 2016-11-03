Nov 3 Ask SA :
* Ask and Paragon Group enter into a memorandum of understanding with a view to merger of
Ask with Paragon's Identification Division
* Agreement provides for contribution by Paragon to Ask of shares of Paragon Identification
Companies (PID)
* Closing of transaction should take place at the latest in Q1 of 2017
* Operation would result in a contribution to Ask of 100 percent of shares of Paragon
Identification
* Paragon Group LTD would receive new Ask shares representing 77.5 percent on a fully
diluted basis of share capital of new group
* Paragon Group would subscribe for ordinary bonds of Ask to value 10.0 million euros ($11.1
million) and to issuance of convertible bonds for amount of 10.0 million euros
($1 = 0.9013 euros)
