* Net asset value per share stood at 18.94 euros ($21.04) as of 30 September 2016 after payment of a 0.56 euros per-share dividend in May

* 205 million euros in divestment proceeds and revenue over nine months, 57.8 million euros in Q3

* As of 30 September 2016, Altamir's net cash on a statutory basis was 91.6 million euros versus 56 million euros as of 30 June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9002 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)