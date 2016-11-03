BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Altamir SCA :
* Net asset value per share stood at 18.94 euros ($21.04) as of 30 September 2016 after payment of a 0.56 euros per-share dividend in May
* 205 million euros in divestment proceeds and revenue over nine months, 57.8 million euros in Q3
* As of 30 September 2016, Altamir's net cash on a statutory basis was 91.6 million euros versus 56 million euros as of 30 June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9002 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing