BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Fynske Bank A/S :
* 9-Month core earnings 52.8 million Danish crowns ($7.9 million) versus 72.9 million crowns year ago
* 9-Month net profit 46.4 million crowns versus 29.6 million crowns year ago
* 9-Month loan losses 19.5 million crowns versus 37.4 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 6.7149 Danish crowns)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing