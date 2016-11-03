BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Vantage Development SA :
* Preliminary 9-month revenue 55.2 million zlotys ($14.2 million)
* Preliminary 9-month net profit at 17.7 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9017 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing