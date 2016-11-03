BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 National Bank Of Canada :
* Issued first tranche of Panda Bond program raising RMB3.5 billion in Mainland China's public bond market
* First tranche of Panda Bond program priced at annual coupon rate of 3.05% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing