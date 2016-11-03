BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 4 Gain Capital Holdings Inc :
* Gain Capital Holdings Inc - Board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of company's common stock, an increase of 20% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing