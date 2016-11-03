BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Fitch Ratings:
* Fitch - Fitch places Deutsche Bank on rating watch negative
* Fitch - Deutsche Bank needs to demonstrate its ability to improve revenue generation to maintain its 'A-' long-term idr
* Fitch - Deutsche Bank ratings have been placed on RWN because Fitch believes that challenges posed by sluggish business environment, particularly in Europe
* Fitch-Ratings could be downgraded if there are material setbacks to planned capital trajectory due to incremental litigation and regulatory charges
* Fitch- expects to resolve Deutsche Bank's rating watch negative at the latest after the bank's 1Q17 earnings are published
* Fitch-Expect Q1 of next year to bring some transparency into the effectiveness of Deutsche Bank's cost-cutting and restructuring measures Source text for Eikon:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing