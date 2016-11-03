BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Bebe Stores Inc :
* Lloyd Miller III reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Bebe Stores Inc as of November 2 - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2esJ1ok) Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing