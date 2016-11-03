Nov 3 Avis Budget Group Inc
* On Oct 31, 2016, Avis Budget Group Inc's subsidiary Avis
Budget Car Rental entered into a letter agreement with General
Motors
* Agreement is for purchase of vehicles from dealers for
2017 vehicle model year
* As per agreement, GM will make 2017 model year vehicles
available to co's subsidiary
* Avis Budget Group Inc - GM will make the model year
vehicles available under terms and conditions of gm's 2017 my
daily rental vn9 purchase program
* As per agreement, GM or a GM subsidiary/affiliate will
purchase 2017 model year vehicles tendered by abg
Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2eZBWMQ]
