BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc
* Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 core earnings per share $0.41
* Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc qtrly net interest income $84.9 million versus $79.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2eZFeQ2) Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing